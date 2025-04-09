Russian media claims Ukrainian drones flew 1,200 km to attack military airfield in Orenburg region Wednesday, April 9, 2025 10:00:06 AM

Orenburg Region Governor has announced that air defense forces intercepted and destroyed four Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs. The presumed target was a military airfield, reports the Russian news agency Interfax.

According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, the UAVs were detected, intercepted, and eliminated by air defense systems on the morning of April 9 in Orenburg Region. Acting regional governor Yevgeny Solntsev confirmed an attempted attack on a military airbase, stating that there were no casualties or damage, urging locals not to panic and assuring that the situation is under government control. However, residents complain in comments that there were no alerts and that bomb shelters are scarce both in Orenburg and the greater region.

The Orenburg Region hosts two military airbases, one located 10 kilometers from Orenburg and another 40 kilometers away. These bases house transport aircraft and helicopters. Russian media reports indicate that this is the first time the Orenburg Region has been targeted by drones. In the neighboring Samara Region, a UAV attack threat was declared on the evening of April 8. Between 8 p.m. on April 8 and 6 a.m. on April 9, Russian air defenses reportedly intercepted and destroyed 158 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs across 13 regions of Russia, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. Ukrainian military analyst Petro Andriushchenko highlights that the nearest Ukrainian populated area is 1,200 kilometers from the Orenburg Region in a straight line. "This is further evidence that 'far from the front' doesn't mean safe or free from danger. The airspace is not entirely under Russian control as they would like to think," Andriushchenko remarked.

On the night of April 9, Russia's strategic airfield "Mozdok" in North Ossetia was also targeted by drones. Russian media have released photos showing smoke rising, with reports stating the images were taken 6 kilometers from the military site.

