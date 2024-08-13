Russian media claims Ukrainian Forces' success in Kursk region driven by drone superiority and electronic warfare Tuesday, August 13, 2024 2:00:30 PM

Russian sources assert that Ukrainian forces are effectively conducting operations in the Kursk region due to their technological superiority in drones and electronic warfare equipment.

According to Russian reports, areas near the border have experienced severe communication disruptions and have been "catastrophically" inundated with Ukrainian FPV drones.

Russian media outlet Readovka claims, citing eyewitnesses and combat participants, that the Ukrainian Forces managed to break through into the Kursk region thanks to their advanced electronic warfare capabilities and overwhelming advantage in FPV drones.

Russians argue that Ukrainian troops would not have been able to advance into the Russian Kursk region without these technological innovations, particularly the extensive use of electronic warfare systems. Communication in the border areas of Russia was reportedly disrupted even before cell towers were destroyed.

Russian military personnel indicate that such a high level of signal jamming had not been observed throughout the entire duration of the full-scale war. Ukrainians managed to paralyze the communication systems of Russian occupiers. Russian forces' drones were also unable to operate. However, that's not the only factor mentioned by the Russians.

"The Ukrainian breakthrough has two technological secrets," the publication claims.

The second factor, according to Russian sources, is the saturation of a small front line with Ukrainian kamikaze drones. The publication described this concentration of UAVs as "catastrophic." This allowed the Ukrainian Defense Forces to not only suppress enemy firing points but also control roads in the Kursk region.

Authors of the publication highlighted that these advancements occurred in areas where fighting intensity had previously been much lower. They called this "unexpected."

Analysts believe that on August 12, Ukrainian Defense Forces continued their advance in the Kursk region. Ukrainian troops reportedly initiated new incursions into the western part of the Kursk region near Slobodka-Ivanovka, Tetkino, Gordeevka, Uspenka, and Viktorovka.

Ukrainian radio technology specialist Sergey Beskrestnov mentioned that Russian forces likely redirected their reconnaissance drones from the Sumy region to Kursk. This suggests the Russian forces have a limited number of UAVs, which were previously used to guide "Iskanders" on targets in the rear of Ukraine.

