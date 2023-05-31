Russian media: Putin’s residence was targeted in Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow Wednesday, May 31, 2023 11:30:00 AM

During a drone attack on Moscow and the Moscow region on May 30, drones almost hit the residence of Russian president Vladimir Putin in Novo-Ogaryovo while he was staying there, reports The Moscow Times, citing a source close to the Kremlin.

According to the source, Putin was woken up early in the morning by his security service because of the air threat. The fact that Putin had to wake up earlier than usual was also announced by Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein published a list of locations targeted by the drones. According to the list, the air defense systems shot down some drones when they were about 10 km away from Putin's residence.

The Moscow Times notes that the Russian authorities began to prepare for a possible attack on Putin's residences in the winter when Ukrainian drones attacked the military airfields of Engels and Dyagilevo in the Saratov and Ryazan regions.

In January, a Pantsir S-1 air defense system appeared on buildings near the Kremlin in the center of Moscow, as well as 10 kilometers from the Putin’s residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, near the village of Zarechye. Around the same time, another Pantsir-S1 was spotted near one of Putin's residences in the northwest of the Novgorod region .

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.