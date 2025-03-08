Russian media ridicules Trump's sanction threats as empty rhetoric Saturday, March 8, 2025 10:30:36 AM

Kremlin propagandists have dismissed President Donald Trump's threats to tighten sanctions against Russia as "just words." Trump’s recent statements about potential increased sanctions and tariffs on Russia have been entertaining for Kremlin commentators who suggest Washington won't follow through. According to Russian media outlet Agentstvo, which analyzed domestic media reaction, Trump’s statements are largely considered bluff.

On March 7, Trump announced the possibility of ramping up sanction pressure to force Russia to negotiate peace with Ukraine. This claim sparked discussions among Kremlin propagandists on Russian national broadcasts, who seem unconvinced by Trump’s threat.

Valentin Bogdanov, a Russian VGTRK correspondent in the U.S., mocked Trump's threats on the propaganda show "60 Minutes," arguing that Trump’s words are worthless. Bogdanov pointed out, "First, those are just words. Second, we’ve seen the value of Trump’s threats in recent days. He imposed tariffs on Mexico, and then quickly lifted them."

Bogdanov further noted that Trump’s erratic actions stem from a time crunch created by his own promises of quickly ending the Russia-Ukraine war. According to Bogdanov, these threats are also Trump's attempt to dispel rumors of being a "Moscow agent." On Russia’s Channel One, Trump's threats were given less than a minute of airtime, focusing on Trump’s claim that the Russian army is supposedly "annihilating" Ukraine on the battlefield.

Interestingly, right after these "threats," Trump made more controversial statements about Ukraine, claiming it’s tougher to negotiate with Kyiv than with Russia’s dictator Vladimir Putin. Furthermore, American media reported that the U.S. Administration is preparing for a swift easing of sanctions placed against Russia’s energy sector.

Trump is aiming to halt the war by exerting massive pressure not on aggressor Russia, but on victim Ukraine, including stopping military aid and intelligence exchanges, according to American journalist Julia Davis.

" Note the difference in the approach: Trump takes deeply damaging actions against Ukraine but is merely “considering” doing anything to Russia. Furthermore, what Trump is doing to Ukraine costs lives. What he is contemplating doing to Russia is merely about money.," Davis observed.

