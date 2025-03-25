Russian media ridicules U.S. Envoy Steven Whitcoff for falling for Kremlin disinformation Tuesday, March 25, 2025 2:22:25 PM

Russian propagandists are openly mocking the U.S. Presidential Special Envoy Steven Whitcoff after he reportedly fell for Kremlin disinformation.

In a televised incident on "Solovyov LIVE," one of Russia's most well-known military correspondents, Mikhail Zvinchuk, also known as "Rybar," made disparaging remarks about the American official.

Zvinchuk ridiculed Whitcoff for his apparent gullibility, asserting that the envoy not only believed the false narratives circulated by the Russian Ministry of Defense but also propagated them publicly. He claimed Whitcoff had stated Russian forces downed their own drones targeting Ukrainian energy facilities.

"Whether we believe it ourselves is irrelevant. What matters is that the American 'saucepan heads' [a derogatory term] believe it. And here comes Whitcoff: 'I'm impressed that Russia shot down...' There it is — the American 'saucepan head' who bought into it," Zvinchuk quipped mockingly.

Whitcoff appears to be particularly susceptible to Russian propaganda. In a recent interview with pro-Russian podcaster Tucker Carlson, he made several startling claims. He attempted to justify Russia’s occupation of Ukrainian territories by referencing sham "referendums" supposedly conducted by Russian forces. Whitcoff also echoed false claims about the regions being populated by "Russian speakers who wish to live under Russian rule" and described Russian President Vladimir Putin, the instigator of a bloody European conflict, as a "good guy."

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.