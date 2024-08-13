Russian media warns of F-16 strikes on Crimean Bridge amid looming Ukrainian offensive Tuesday, August 13, 2024 11:00:13 AM

Russian media has echoed warnings from so-called "experts" about a possible massive offensive by Ukrainian Armed Forces and F-16 jet strikes on the contentious Crimean Bridge. As usual, these "experts" place the blame squarely on Washington. Analyst Andrey Klintsevich asserted that the potential Ukrainian offensive is designed to curry favor with U.S. voters.

On Russia’s Channel One’s talk show “Big Game” the talk has turned towards even grander Ukrainian military endeavors and anticipated attacks by Western F-16 fighters on the illegal bridge in occupied Crimea.

Klintsevich is adamant that the U.S. has given Ukraine a "more global" objective.

"By late August or early September, I believe there will be an even larger-scale offensive operation from Ukraine. It could very well be in the south, as they will attempt to cut off the land corridor to Crimea," he predicted.

Klintsevich also suggested that some offensive forces might advance toward the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

"Blocking the land corridor to Crimea along with a heavy strike on the Crimean Bridge by F-16 jets would create a victory narrative that the White House could sell to voters. They will be aiming for this," the "expert" warned Russians.

He added that the purpose of advancements by Ukrainian forces into the Kursk region is to draw in some of Russia’s reserves. If this strategy succeeds, Russia would be unable to "quickly redeploy" forces to the Zaporizhzhia or Kherson areas.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that operations in Russia's Kursk region are seen as a "pivotal moment in the war with the potential to alter its trajectory."

Dmitry Likhoviy, a representative of the “Tavria” Group of Forces, disclosed that Russia is transferring units towards the Kursk direction from Transnistria. He noted that the Kursk region has "the most gaps in its defense lines."

