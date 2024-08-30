Russian mercenaries withdraw from Burkina Faso amid Ukraine’s offensive in Kursk region Friday, August 30, 2024 12:00:23 PM

Russian mercenaries from the "Medvedi" Private Military Company (PMC) have returned to Russia after a mission in Burkina Faso where they provided security for the junta leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore.

The "Medvedi" Brigade, also known as the Bear Brigade, arrived in Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, earlier this year to support Captain Traore, who seized power in 2022. Initially deployed to Crimea, these mercenaries later moved to Russia’s Kursk region as Ukrainian forces pressed their offensive reports Le Monde.

Commissioned in January 2024, the mercenaries’ stay was cut short. Having initially landed in Burkina Faso for a mission that likely began in May, reports confirmed their return to Russia. Tied to the Russian Ministry of Defense, this private military company (PMC) is now supposedly packing up.

Officially, the withdrawal is attributed to the need to defend against Ukraine’s advances in Russia's Kursk region, which began on August 6th.

On August 22nd, French journalists managed to contact the commander of the "Medvedi" Brigade, Viktor Ermolayev, also known as Jedi, who confirmed the recall of his troops from Africa.

Five days later, on August 27th, the unit’s Telegram channel provided a more candid message, claiming that recent developments necessitated their return to Crimea. The group's main base is in occupied Crimea, in the Perivalne region. Viktor Ermolayev asserts that this brigade operates independently and has no official ties to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Nonetheless, interactions with some of "Medvedi" commanders appear well-documented. On April 5, 2023, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Russia's Deputy Defense Minister, who oversees Moscow’s military strategy in Africa, visited the Perivalne camp to offer support.

An insider speculates that the abrupt retreat of Russian mercenaries might be linked to disputes over payment. However, Ermolayev dismisses these claims as folly.

Requested by Captain Traore since late 2023, the Russian military and paramilitary units had been involved in training soldiers and working closely with intelligence services.

The "Medvedi" PMC was chiefly tasked with personal security operations. On July 25th, an amateur video shot in Ouagadougou for the first time showed the junta leader surrounded by masked Russian paramilitary personnel, one of whom sported the Bear Brigade's insignia.

The "Medvedi" Brigade was formed in March 2023 in occupied Crimea. The brigade comprises volunteers from Russian military ranks and different detachments, with reports citing active combat roles in Ukraine, collaborating with Russian Armed Forces.

Members of the Bear Brigade have been photographed during training sessions at the Perivalne camp, attended by Deputy Defense Minister Yevkurov on April 5, 2023.

In an official statement accompanying these images, the brigade announced it received support from Yevkurov. By May 30, 2023, it was officially recognized as the 81st Specialized Volunteer Brigade.

Military experts believe that it was around this time that the "Medvedi" Brigade reinforced its connections with the "Redut" PMC, under GRU supervision.

Despite these affiliations, brigade commanders, including Viktor Ermolayev, maintain that they operate independently of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Previously engaged in conflicts in Ukraine, Chechnya, and Syria, Ermolayev assured that his units operate autonomously.

