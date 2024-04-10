Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes over Black Sea Wednesday, April 10, 2024 9:00:14 AM

A Russian Mi-24 helicopter has crashed over the Black Sea, according to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry.

"On April 10, 2024, at approximately 06:00 Moscow time, a Mi-24 helicopter crashed during a routine flight over the Black Sea near the western coast of the Republic of Crimea. The preliminary cause of the crash is attributed to a failure of the equipment. Search and rescue teams are working at the scene," the ministry's statement reads.

Meanwhile, shortly before Russia's Defence Ministry's announcement, a Ukrainian official reported the destruction of a Russian helicopter in Crimea. However, Ukrainian Naval Forces spokesman Dmytro Pleternchuk stated that the aircraft in question was a Ka-27 helicopter. Pleternchuk later clarified: "The helicopter exploded; the causes are yet to be established."

The spokesperson noted that he was not ready to provide verified information about the incident but added that the helicopter went down near the settlement of Chernomorske.

At the same time, there are claims in Russian social media communities suggesting that one possible cause of the Mi-24 crash could be friendly fire from their own air defense systems.

