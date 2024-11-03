Russian military accused of looting in Kursk region: residents speak out Sunday, November 3, 2024 11:00:05 AM

In a recent broadcast, the independent Kurian TV company "TAKT" aired a report on looting in Glushkovsky District, where Russian military forces were stationed. The release caught the attention of the Telegram channel "Pepel.Kursk".

The report features a resident of Glushkovsky District who says her home was ransacked and her car stolen by looters. She has filed complaints with the police, the prosecutor's office, and the Russian President's Office. An investigator from the criminal investigation department contacted her and took her statement regarding the theft. In another video, residents of the Glushkovsky District recount how gates to yards are broken and door locks smashed in every home. Previously, the governor of the Kursk region and military police officials had denied any incidents of looting, attributing such claims to disinformation spread by Ukrainian special services, and urged residents not to return to their homes.

In August, a video emerged online showing what was claimed to be two men in military uniforms attempting to break into a store in the village of Glushkovo, Kursk region.

One of them was wearing a uniform that closely resembled Russian military attire. Following the video's appearance online, the author of the Telegram channel "Romanov Light" posted a comment: "The footage of these two idiots will soon spread across the net. They've already been found, and they're in trouble. Idiots are everywhere. Ours included."

In a related development, Roman Alekhin, an advisor to the acting governor of the Kursk region, provided his perspective on the situation, suggesting there may be more such instances of looting by Russian military personnel known to him: "Feel free to send me any details and photos privately, and we will deal with the rest. Firmly! Every scoundrel in a Russian military uniform, who took the oath and then stole or destroyed a Russian citizen's property, regardless of nationality, should be held accountable under wartime laws! They not only committed theft, but they also brought disgrace to the uniform of our soldiers—our Russian warriors!"

