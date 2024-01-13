Russian military base in Mariupol comes under attack amid air defense failure Saturday, January 13, 2024 12:30:26 PM

Powerful explosions rocked the occupied city of Mariupol on the morning of January 13th. Witnesses report an attack on a Russian military facility in the Kalmius district.

Petro Andryushchenko, an advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, provided details of the incident.

Reports of loud explosions in the city emerged after 9 a.m. The Russians attempted to intercept the missiles with air defense systems but apparently failed.

"Mariupol. Loud. Observing the work of the enemy's air defense," reported Petro Andryushchenko, an advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol.

He drew attention to the fact that the Russian anti-aircraft missile systems were placed near residential areas once again, endangering the lives of civilians.

As a result of the strike, a severe fire broke out in the industrial zone near the Aglofactory.

"Preliminarily, the barracks of the occupiers at the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works were hit very likely by fragments from their own air defense," the advisor wrote.

Ukrainian military officials have not yet commented on the explosions and did not confirm Ukraine’s involvement in the strikes.

Andryushchenko noted that immediately after the incidents, the Russian army urgently began moving military equipment eastward within the city to the Primorsky district. In addition, residents noticed that Russian military aircraft started flying over the city.

This morning, strikes were also reported in the occupied Berdyansk, targeting a location in the port used for military purposes by the Russians.

Previously in Mariupol, a brewery, which had become a base for Russian armed forces, also came under attack.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.