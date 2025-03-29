Russian military blogger highlights Ukrainian drone dominance and logistical chaos in Belgorod region Saturday, March 29, 2025 6:49:35 PM

In a candid revelation, one of Russia's prominent military bloggers, Filatov, expressed concerns about Ukraine's extensive use of drones in the Belgorod region, which he claims leaves the Russian army at a disadvantage.

In the Belgorod area, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are reportedly deploying drones very aggressively, preventing the Russian army from making any significant advances. "Belgorod sees hundreds of FPV drone strikes daily. Surprised? No. The Ukrainians openly stated their goal of employing a million drones within a year. It's possible they've exceeded that goal," wrote the blogger. He further mentioned that FPV drone strikes on the Pokrovsk front number not in hundreds but thousands, highlighting a significant lag in the Russian army's capabilities.

"Our situation is quite different... acute shortage of FPVs... The list and assortment are extremely scarce... The amount of damaged equipment on the roads is increasing," Filatov noted.

He also pointed out the chaos within the Russian military command. The problems, according to him, include logistics, electronic warfare, and landmines, among others.

"As you move closer to the front, chaos ensues: random landmines, no understanding of 'who's who and what's he doing here,' the skies being controlled by the adversary, and a lot of illogical occurrences. Traveling on roads feels like playing a dangerous game of Russian roulette," Filatov described.

