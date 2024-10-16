Russian military casualties reach sobering toll as obituary count surpasses 75,000 Wednesday, October 16, 2024 9:00:00 AM

The death toll of Russian soldiers has reportedly reached a grim psychological milestone, with the number of obituaries in Russia detailing fallen military personnel skyrocketing.

The Telegram channel "Goryushko", dedicated to counting the names of deceased Russian soldiers, has identified 75,000 Russian soldiers lost in combat. Importantly, these numbers represent only those who have been named based on published online obituaries.

The actual number is believed to be significantly higher, as many fallen soldiers are left on the battlefield, allowing Russian authorities to evade compensation payments to families. Disturbingly, updates from "Goryushko" arrive almost every minute, accentuating the gravity of the situation.

Interestingly, just a month ago, the number of documented obituaries stood at 70,000, indicating an increase of 5,000 identified casualties in just 30 days. However, Western intelligence estimates monthly losses of 10,000 to 15,000 soldiers during August and September, marking record highs since the war began.

"This is the price of Vuhledar and other smoldering ruins. There's a horrific carnage underway in the country, but no one seems to care, while Z-patriots just rejoice at this flow of fallen," comments the Telegram channel "Seyatel Vetra" (Sower of the Wind).

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.