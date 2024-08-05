Russian military commanders enforce strict phone ban to conceal frontline struggles and silence dissent Monday, August 5, 2024 1:00:58 PM

In a bid to curb frontline information leaks, Russian commanders are imposing stringent measures on soldiers by confiscating their phones. This move aims to prevent troops from discussing battlefield conditions, casualties, and injuries with their families. Confiscated phones are reportedly being smashed and then nailed to walls, trees, and other structures. Soldiers who resist these orders are threatened with detention or forced to participate in dangerous "meat assaults."

These measures are linked to a new disciplinary arrest law recently approved by the Russian State Duma. The crackdown on gadget use among troops has been documented, with footage shared on the Astra Telegram channel .

According to this new legislation, Russian army officers now have broader authority to send soldiers to detention for a range of disciplinary violations. Previously, a military court's decision was purportedly required, but media reports indicate that commanders have been independently imposing these punishments. Astra noted that these actions are deliberately designed to silence soldiers, preventing them from complaining about their commanders, communicating with the media and legal representatives, or disclosing their locations.

This latest development further reduces the chances for Russian soldiers to voice their grievances about “meat assaults.” Historical instances reflect continuous issues of soldiers' exploitation. On August 4, reports emerged of Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) soldiers being sent on assaults while wounded or sick, with dissenters detained in basements in handcuffs. On July 1, a Russian army deserter named Anton claimed to the media that deceased Russian soldiers were being reported as deserters.

