Russian military correspondent exposes dire troops losses in Ukraine Thursday, November 7, 2024 3:00:00 PM

Russian military propagandists have begun to openly acknowledge the substantial casualties faced by their forces in Ukraine, highlighting the alarming scale of losses among the assault infantry. Russian journalists suggest that commanders are deploying unprepared soldiers to the frontlines, where, as noted by Russian military correspondent Kashevarova, their expected survival time is merely days.

According to Kashevarova, these Russian soldiers are effectively being used as expendable resources, with assault troops suffering staggering losses. She states that the average lifespan at the front is less than a month, and often only 12-17 days pass from signing a contract to their demise. The frontline sees the deployment of inadequately trained and inexperienced fighters, or those who are injured and sent back due to a lack of resources or simply because of the brutal policies of the command.

The effectiveness of the Russian infantry on the battlefield is nearly non-existent, turning the situation into a senseless and costly loss of human lives. Kashevarova underscores that in no other area of Russian life is there such an inefficient approach to human and financial resources as in the army.

Reports from the Russian side indicate that the losses among Russian troops, which Moscow continues to conceal meticulously, have ballooned to critical levels. Ukraine views these admissions as confirmation that the human toll Russia is enduring runs into tens of thousands, for a war with no foreseeable end that is decimating the Russian population for unattainable goals.

