Russian military drops massive bomb on dam in Belgorod region to halt Ukrainian offensive Wednesday, April 2, 2025 1:00:42 PM

The Russian military has reportedly dropped a powerful FAB-3000 bomb on a dam in the village of Popovka, located in the Belgorod region. According to Russian forces, this act was meant to "prevent" an advance by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Footage of the FAB-3000 bomb strike and its aftermath has been shared by Russian Telegram channels.

It has been alleged that Ukrainian forces were utilizing the structure near Popovka to supply troops in the Sumy and Belgorod regions. The videos display the bomb's descent, a massive explosion, and the resulting shockwave extending in all directions.

Social media reports indicate that the Russian strike on the Popovka dam led to the flooding of neighboring areas, causing damage to agricultural lands.

Pro-Russian correspondents highlight the high intensity of battles in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district of the Belgorod region. Russian aviation has often carried out strikes, including with FAB-3000 bombs on villages.

Military experts have been cautiously assessing the combat situation in the Belgorod region, emphasizing the Russian troops were caught off guard.

The Russian army has been forced to redeploy forces to the border with the Belgorod region, troops that were initially intended for the Donetsk direction.

