According to Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Directorate, Russian military personnel have been instructed to destroy all non-operational or repair-needed military vehicles stationed at a bases in Syria. This drastic measure comes amidst wider strategic maneuvers in the region.

Ukraine's military intelligence highlights Russia's initial plan to transfer weaponry and military equipment from Syria to Libya via maritime routes. However, Russia is facing delays as it awaits clearance for its ships at the port of Tartus, complicating the relocation efforts.

"On January 9, Russian Rear Admiral Valery Vladimirovich Varfolomeyev attempted yet another unsuccessful negotiation; he was not allowed to proceed with talks," reported the Defense Intelligence Directorate.

As a result, the Russian contingent is resorting to airlifting their assets out of Syria. Meanwhile, the cargo ship Sparta and two large landing ships, the Ivan Gren and Alexander Otrakovsky, which arrived specifically for the equipment transfer, remain at the outer roadstead of Tartus’ port. Adding to the difficulties, the Otrakovsky is experiencing issues with its water desalination system, leading to leaks in its second and third fuel tanks.

Previously, The Times reported ongoing Russian negotiations with a Libyan military leader to shift naval forces and military gear from Syria to Libya's Tobruk. Reports suggest that General Khalifa Haftar, who once received support from Russian forces in a rebellion against the government, has nearly agreed to this deal.

