Russian military leadership overhaul: Colonel General Anishkin dismissed over false success claims in Ukraine campaign Sunday, November 24, 2024 3:41:25 PM

Russian military is experiencing a high-profile leadership shake-up as Colonel General Gennady Anishkin has been dismissed over alleged false reports of "successes" in the Seversk area campaign in eastern Ukraine. The Russia-backed forces in this region have replaced their commanding officer following purported setbacks on the Ukrainian front. According to media reports, Anishkin, who was in charge of the "South" group of forces, was relieved of his duties as of November 23. Details of this significant change were published by the Russian news agency RBC.

The Russian media source claimed this was a "planned rotation," highlighting Anishkin’s "extensive combat experience."

Meanwhile, Kremlin propagandist Yuriy Podolyaka explained that the colonel general's removal was due to repeated "deception of military and political leadership, concealing losses, and unprepared assaults."

Further, the blogger noted that Anishkin's ousting is not an isolated event, as several other officials, including the deputy commander of the force grouping, the chief of staff, and the commanders of three brigades, also faced dismissal.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.