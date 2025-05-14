Russian military's financial and human costs in Ukraine war reach staggering heights in 2025 Wednesday, May 14, 2025 12:00:39 PM

The Russian military's losses in its war against Ukraine have reached nearly $94 billion as of May 14, 2025, according to a report published on the Ukrainian Finance Ministry's portal. This figure has been accumulating since the full-scale invasion began on February 24, 2022.

The data on Russian troop losses are based on summaries from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. "The information regarding the average cost of equipment lost by the Russian forces is derived from estimates published by 'Forbes Ukraine'. Of course, these calculations are quite approximate and do not claim impeccable accuracy," the report states.

Consequently, the total value of equipment lost by the Russian army since the start of the full-scale invasion is approximately $93.78 billion.

This includes: Air defense systems — $8.155 million; Armored combat vehicles — $13,433.1 million; Artillery — $22,261.6 million; Vehicles and tankers — $7,208.9 million; Helicopters — $3,496.4 million; Cruise missiles — $9,591 million; Multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) — $1,245.2 million; Aircraft — $6,993.2 million; Ships (boats) — $1,456 million; Tanks — $16,746.2 million; Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) — $3,191.5 million. Despite these significant losses, Russia continues to amass sufficient reserves to persist in the conflict. In 2025, the Russian authorities are attempting to mobilize 50,000-60,000 people monthly, although most are poorly trained recruits sent into infantry assaults with heavy casualties.

By 2256, Russia could fully occupy Ukraine at the current pace of the offensive and level of losses, paying a price of 101 million fatalities. In contrast, Russia's current population stands at 144 million people.

