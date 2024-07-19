Russian military stretched thin: Freedom Legion's Caesar weighs in on Ukraine's strategic advantage Friday, July 19, 2024 4:15:00 PM

According to Maximilian Andronnikov, the deputy commander of the Freedom of Russia Legion, known by the call sign Caesar, this surge is because President Putin is trying to secure a favorable negotiating position. Andronnikov shared his insights during an interview with Yuriy Bibik on the YouTube channel "Fabrika Novyn".

The issue does not concern manpower, which Russia still has in abundance, but weaponry and armored vehicles. “A tank is not a drone that can be cast on a plastic printer, fitted with four electric motors, and launched. Casting artillery barrels is a complex technological process,” explained Caesar.

"Regarding ammunition production, Russia has hit a plateau and cannot produce more. We've seen the quality of North Korean munitions, which are also not unlimited. Sometimes these shells contribute to the attrition of the aggressor's army. Thus, Putin needs to intensify pressure not just on the frontlines but also in the information sphere," the Russian volunteer articulated.

Caesar explained that classical defense, however cynical it may sound, is about exchanging territory for the Russian soldiers' lives, and Ukraine needs to execute this as effectively as possible.

"The goal of any operation, according to classical military doctrine which hasn't changed for centuries, is the enemy's army. Every time Putin's forces have tried to demonstrate the opposite—by capturing key locations on the map like Avdiivka or Bakhmut—they’ve suffered enormous losses disproportionate to their territorial gains. I can firmly say that time is on our side. Aid packages have been signed; we are expecting aircraft. Ammunition supplies are being organized, so we need to conserve our strength as much as possible and ensure the enemy pays for every inch of land with dead Russians and burned-out equipment," Caesar asserted.

Caesar also called on Ukrainian journalists to avoid harsh remarks about Russians, saying, "The task of the Legion and my personal task is to broadcast a vision of a positive future to Russia."

