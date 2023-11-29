Russian military suffers another blow as sixth general reportedly killed in Ukraine Wednesday, November 29, 2023 11:15:50 AM

During the 21 months of war, five Russian major generals and one lieutenant general have been killed in Ukraine.

Colonel of Ukrainian Armed Forces Anatoly Stefan reported that Deputy Commander of the 14th Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces, Vladimir Zavadsky, was killed in Ukraine.

According to Stefan, the Russian general allegedly was killed at 14:30 yesterday in a mine explosion. However, the exact location of his death is still unknown. This information has not been confirmed yet by either the Ukrainian General Staff or the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Zavadsky was born in 1978. In 2000, he graduated from the Moscow Combined Arms Command School, and in 2010, from the General Staff Academy of the Russian Armed Forces.

From 2018 to 2021, he served as the commander of the Kantemirovskaya Tank Division, stationed in the Moscow region. During Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he commanded the Taman Division. He allegedly suffered an injury in the summer of 2022 when the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the Kharkiv Oblast.

Zavadsky leaves behind a wife and two children.

According to influential Russian Telegram channel VCHK-OGPU, which is believed to have connections to Russian special services, Major General Vladimir Zavadsky, who passed away on November 28 in Ukraine, was not anywhere close to the front line.

The Kremlin has not officially commented on the death of General Zavadsky in Ukraine. However, multiple Russian war channels have already confirmed the incident. Additionally, there are rumors suggesting that the general was killed near the Ukrainian bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro river in the Kherson region.

According to VCHK-OGPU, the general was killed in a mine explosion as a convoy or cars led by him “was driving recklessly far from the front line” .

The Telegram channel further clarified that, according to the investigation, Zavadsky's death was caused by a mine set up by another unit of the Russian Armed Forces to counter Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage groups. However, instead of saboteurs,it was the Russian general who tragically fell into the trap.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.