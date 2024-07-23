Russian military uses banned ammunition in drone attacks, reports Ukrainian soldier Tuesday, July 23, 2024 2:00:23 PM

Russian forces are employing prohibited ammunition in their drone strikes, according to soldier Yegor Firsov, who emphasized that casualties from such attacks are nearly impossible to save.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russian military resort to all kinds of weapons, including those banned by international conventions, said Firsov, the senior sergeant of the 109th assault UAV company, detailed the situation during a national news broadcast.

He explained that Russians are using every type of weapon, with continuous assaults by small enemy groups.

"The enemy indeed suffers enormous losses... Every 50 meters along any road, stretching 5, 10, or even 15 kilometers deep into occupied territories, there is destroyed equipment—cars, Urals, Grads, tanks—just heaps of burnt scrap metal," the soldier noted.

According to Firsov, Russia sends groups of 5-10 soldiers on assaults. They have the upper hand in infantry numbers and in the use of rockets, aerial bombs, and long-range drones, but he assured that in FPV drones, the Ukrainian Forces are "head and shoulders above."

"Myrnograd, Pokrovsk—they are trying to scout our rear positions. They fail to do so and resort to bombing residential buildings and civilian apartments," he added.

Furthermore, the Russians use ammunition with poisonous substances for drone strikes, targeting infantry directly.

"For us, it's already clear that the enemy uses anything they can find, including weapons banned by various conventions," Firsov stressed.

He explained that the banned weaponry might contain toxic gases or small, needle-like fragments. In the latter case, the fragments scatter from the shell, causing injuries all over the body.

"A person hit by this bleeds out, and stopping the bleeding is almost impossible," Firsov said.

