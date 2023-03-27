Russian Ministry for State Security and army barracks hit by Ukrainian missile strikes in occupied Melitopol Monday, March 27, 2023 9:30:14 AM

This morning, the occupied city of Melitopol, in Zaporizhzhia region, was rocked by five powerful explosions. A column of black smoke rose above the Russian facilities, reported the telegram channel RIA-Melitopol.

According to eyewitnesses, "after the explosions, the occupiers were running out in panic, some in their underpants."

According to the Melitopol mayor, Ivan Fedorov, buildings of the Russian Ministry of State Security (MGB) were destroyed. As Fedorov explained on the air of the TV channel Pershiy, Melitopol has now turned into a "continuous military base".

"Most often, the enemy hides behind the civilian population. They place military equipment and barracks in residential areas. We have said many times that in the territory of the school and the university there are military barracks and the administration of their special service. This morning, at 8:15 a.m., the explosions occurred in those two facilities. There was a dormitory where the Russian military lived, there was an office space where the leadership of the Rashist MGB worked, " the mayor of Melitopol said.

"The MGB is taking several buildings. The management is in the seized building of the former university, the Melitopol branch of Zaporizhzhia Institute of Economics and Information Technologies, on the 50th anniversary of the Victory Street. It was surrounded by a metal fence. These building were destroyed in the strikes," wrote Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplienko.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.