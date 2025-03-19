Russian missile and drone strikes hit six Ukrainian regions Wednesday, March 19, 2025 3:34:05 PM

Six Ukrainian regions have been struck by ballistic missiles and drones, causing significant damage to hospitals, private homes, and critical infrastructure, according to military administrations. In a massive offensive, Russian troops launched ballistic missiles and deployed 145 Shaheed combat drones in the overnight hours leading into March 19. Ukraine's air defenses managed to intercept and destroy 72 UAVs as reported by the Ukrainian Air Force Command on Telegram.

Based on military reports, the Russian Armed Forces employed two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, four S-300 guided missiles, and several drone-imitators. Launches came from directions such as Bryansk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Ukrainian and Defense Forces countered the air offensive using aviation, anti-aircraft rocket troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile firing teams.

Confirmed reports indicate 72 Iranian and other drones were destroyed in regions including Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa. An additional 56 drone-imitators were lost to radar. The regions of Sumy, Odesa, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Chernihiv were among the hardest hit.

In the Kyiv region, debris from downed drones ignited fires in townhouses, private homes, and vehicles in the Bucha district. Two people suffered injuries, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

Kyiv’s Military Administration officials reported spotting 45 drones near the capital, with air defense units neutralizing 19 of them. The remainder either lost signal or left Ukrainian airspace.

Initial information suggests no casualties or structural damage within Kyiv itself. The missile assault extended to other regions of Ukraine.

In the Sumy and Krasnopillya communities, Russian attacks targeted healthcare facilities. Photos depicting the shelling aftermath of hospitals have been shared by Sumy’s Regional State Administration.

Air defenses in Poltava countered incoming enemy drones. Drone debris in the Myrhorod district damaged a warehouse, although there were no casualties, and the resulting fire has been extinguished, Poltava Governor Volodymyr Kohut confirmed.

In Dnipropetrovsk, air defense units downed eight UAVs. Fires and infrastructure damage were recorded in Dnipro and the Pavlograd district. The Mykera rayon saw significant impact, with damage to private homes, outbuildings, and vehicles per regional reports.

Moreover, Russian drones targeted the railway energy system in Dnipropetrovsk. Multiple sections lost power, though train services continue according to schedule said railway officials.

A secondary airstrike occurred during damage control operations, leaving no casualties. A train outfitted for firefighting was used in response to blazes. Odesa authorities haven’t commented on the strikes’ impacts but monitoring channels reported blasts in Zatoka and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa region.

Ukrainian troops are grappling with a shortage of missiles for the SAMP/T air defense system, which President Volodymyr Zelensky hopes can be addressed with help from France, Italy, and Germany. Previously, reports highlighted Ukrainian engineers' efforts to develop a projectile akin to the UK’s Storm Shadow, anticipated to be ready by 2025.

