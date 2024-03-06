Russian missile attack targets Zelensky's motorcade in Odesa Wednesday, March 6, 2024 12:00:29 PM

Russian forces launched a missile attack on President Zelensky's motorcade in Odesa, according to the Greek newspaper Protothema.gr.

The newspaper reports that the convoy carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which was about 150 meters away from a Greek delegation led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Odesa, was targeted by a Russian missile at 11:43 AM on Wednesday, March 6.

"The safety of the Prime Minister and the Greek mission is not at risk," Greek government officials assured reporters.

State Minister Stavros Papastavrou, who is part of the Greek mission that was set up under "extraordinarily secretive conditions" and includes the Prime Minister along with eight other officials and their security entourage, also informed the outlet that he is "all well."

Journalists note that the meeting between Mitsotakis and Zelensky proceeded as normal.

According to Odessa's news outlet Dumskaia, Russian forces launched an Iskander missile strike on Odesa, leading authorities to announce an air raid alert in the city. The attack reportedly resulted in casualties and injuries. However, none from the delegations of [Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos] Mitsotakis and [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky were harmed.

During a visit to Odessa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that in the morning, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

"We witnessed today's strike. You see who we are dealing with—their targets are indiscriminate. There were casualties today; I don't know all the details yet, but there are dead and wounded," said Zelensky.

He also remarked that the Russians do not care where they strike. "They target military, civilians, international visitors—it's all the same to these people. They're either insane or have completely lost control over their terrorist army's actions. This reaffirms our primary need for self-protection, best provided through an air defense system," the president added.

Earlier, it was reported that Greece plans to provide Ukraine with new security assistance, including air defense systems and anti-aircraft weapons.

