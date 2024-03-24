Russian missile crosses into Poland’s airspace during attack on Ukraine Sunday, March 24, 2024 9:00:56 AM

During a widespread missile attack on Ukraine on the night of Sunday, 24 March, one of the Russian missiles crossed into Polish territory, reported the Polish Armed Forces' Operational Command. The Polish aircraft were scrambled in response to the threat.

The incursion reportedly occurred near the village of Osserdow. "On 24 March at 4:23 a.m., there was a breach of Polish airspace by one of the cruise missiles launched by Russian long-range aviation that same night. The targets of the strikes were cities in western Ukraine," the statement reads.

Polish military officials noted that the object entered the airspace near the village of Osserdow, in Lublin Voivodeship, and remained there for 39 seconds.

"Throughout its flight, it was monitored by military radar systems. This evening, all necessary procedures to secure the Polish airspace were activated. This included deploying both Polish and allied air forces," the department clarified.

It was also highlighted that the Polish military continues to monitor the situation in Ukraine.

On 24 March, Russian forces again targeted Ukrainian territory, using both drones and missiles, in what was already the third attack within the last four days. Kyiv, where the air defense system was activated, suffered significant damage. There is known to be an attack in the Lviv region, where Russians struck a critical infrastructure site, leading to a fire.

On December 29, the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command reported that an unidentified aerial object breached the airspace of the Republic of Poland from the border with Ukraine. Media sources added that residents heard loud noise and whistling sounds.

