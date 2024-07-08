Russian missile strike destroys children's hospital in Kyiv, rescue efforts underway Monday, July 8, 2024 8:00:00 AM

A Russian missile strike has destroyed a children's hospital in Kyiv, with children reportedly trapped under the rubble. The missile hit the National Specialized Children's Hospital "Ohmatdyt" during a mass missile attack by the Russian army on Kyiv today.

Rescue teams, medical staff members, and Kyiv residents are currently working to clear the debris, under which children may be trapped. At 11:36 AM, Kyiv's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported 11 casualties and warned that the number of victims from the Russian attack is expected to rise.

Photos published by Ukrainian sources show young patients from "Ohmatdyt" suffering from cancer.

"Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv. One of the most important children's hospitals, not only in Ukraine but also in Europe. Ohmatdyt has saved and restored the health of thousands of children. Now the hospital has been damaged by a Russian strike, people are trapped under the rubble, and the exact number of injured and dead is still unknown. Russia must know where its missiles are heading and must be held fully accountable for all its crimes: against people, against children, against humanity as a whole. It is crucial for the world to speak out about this and for everyone to see what Russia is and what it is doing," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

President Zelensky also released photos showing the aftermath of the strike on the children's hospital.

"Russian terrorists have again launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Various cities: Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk. More than 40 missiles of different types. Residential buildings, infrastructure, and a children's hospital have been damaged. All services are engaged to save as many people as possible. The entire world must combine its resolve to finally put an end to Russian strikes. Killing is what Putin brings. Only together can we bring true peace and security," the Ukrainian President assured.

Meanwhile, Russian war bloggers are reporting on the destruction of a military warehouse in Kyiv. Russian state agency TASS has reported an attack on the "Artem" ammunition depot in Kyiv, without mentioning the hits on civilian targets, the children's hospital, or the numerous casualties in different cities across Ukraine.

"In their social media, Russia is joyfully laughing and celebrating. They are having yet another 'victory day.' If anyone in the world cared about the sadism of the Kremlin, all this would be impossible. Just one polite call would suffice: 'One more missile or bomb at Ukrainian cities — 20 'Tomahawks' in Moscow. (Not nuclear).' And everything would go quiet. The ghoul in the main Kremlin office would quietly cry and hiss apologies from under the skirting board," stated Russian opposition figure Alexander Nevzorov.

Nevzorov also published a screenshot of a message from a Russian "peacekeeper" who commented on a photo of evacuated children suffering from cancer.

"Am I the only one thinking of another Kinzhal strike?" wrote the Russian social media user.

