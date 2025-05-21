Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian training ground: command ignored air raid warnings Wednesday, May 21, 2025 9:00:10 AM

Military personnel at a base housing a training ground in the Sumy region stated that command intentionally ignored air raid warnings.

A Russian missile strike on a training facility in Shostka, Sumy region, resulted in the deaths of six servicemen and injured over 10, according to the National Guard of Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense previously released a video supposedly showing the attack on a Ukrainian Armed Forces camp, while state news agency TASS reported an unverified death toll of up to 70. More details unfold below.

The National Guard of Ukraine confirmed the Iskander missile strike on Ukrainian servicemen in Sumy, stating that the attack occurred during drills at a training ground. Following the incident, the commanding officer was suspended, and an official investigation is underway to assess the decision-making by all involved parties.

An unconfirmed video from Russian forces shows dozens of servicemen walking along a wooded path; moments later, an explosion occurs, sending a large column of smoke into the sky.

This strike dealt a significant blow to Ukrainian forces. The National Guard asserted that an "algorithm of actions" had been previously developed alongside orders to counter threats posed by air strikes and gatherings in one location.

Commanding officers deliberately ignored air raid warnings, claimed Lieutenant Alex of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on his Officer+ Telegram channel, echoing the sentiments of on-site military personnel.

"When we were there, we constantly advised against assembling on the training ground due to the proximity to the border and the possible appearance of reconnaissance drones, but no one cared because soldiers should mind their own business. They conducted target practice, formation drills, exercises, firing, and topography lessons," recounted military sources.

According to their statements, no orders were given to seek shelter when air raid alarms sounded.

"This was bound to happen eventually since nearly the entire battalion was out in the open during drills," the troops noted.

Alex adds that many similar tragedies have occurred over the past three years, yet nothing was learned.

"Moreover, I can tell you that after this situation, in some other places, everyone will disregard safety measures until there are consistent and effective controls in place," the serviceman wrote.

Alex's remarks are corroborated by Stanislav Bunatov, known by the call sign "Osman," commander of a unit in the 24th Assault Battalion Aidar. He described the Shostka tragedy as a "cynical execution of recruits."

"I won’t get into details, but I consider initiatives to establish training camps near the enemy border at the very least criminal negligence and, essentially, high treason," he wrote on Telegram.

The command did not conduct a formation during the attack on the training ground, reports TSN special correspondent Yulia Kirilenko-Merynova.

"Arrival in Shostka was tracked by our scanner. It wasn’t a formation; it wasn’t an awards ceremony. Most importantly, not 70 dead! Not 70!" she wrote.

"It was an Iskander high-explosive missile; it was a shooting range, not a training center. But everyone rushed to believe Russian propaganda and spread their 'victorious' news instead of fact-checking. This reflects a broader issue among Ukrainian bloggers seeking to be first with news," the journalist added.

She emphasized that this was a shooting range found at every military base on the frontline.

"In the fourth year of the full-scale war, there should be clear distinctions between a training center and a frontline shooting range, and there should be no panic. Because, primarily, the enemy is responsible for this attack," noted Kirilenko-Merynova.

