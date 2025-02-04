Russian missile strike on Izyum: at least five killed in latest assault on Ukraine Tuesday, February 4, 2025 12:05:00 PM

In the wake of another Russian missile strike on Ukraine, which occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 4, in the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region, at least five people were killed, according to reports from the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov. Among the injured were 38 individuals, including a 15-year-old girl who sustained moderate shrapnel injuries. Seven people were hospitalized. For more details, refer to this report and an additional piece discussing the broader impacts.

"The enemy launched a ballistic missile strike on the central part of Izyum. The Russians hit an administrative building, damaging another nearby administrative structure and several residential high-rise buildings. There were no military targets in this area," Synehubov noted in his first statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky conveyed his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims on his Telegram channel, emphasizing that "such brutality cannot be reconciled with." He underscored the need for increased pressure on Russia by employing all available measures—military strength, sanctions, and diplomatic efforts—"to stop the terror and protect lives," sharing footage from the scene of what he labeled a war crime. Read more about President Zelensky's response here.

In the early hours of February 4, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 65 striking drones launched from the areas of Orel, Kursk, and Bryansk. This was reported by Ukraine's Air Force via their Telegram channel. According to a release, Ukrainian air defense forces managed to shoot down 37 drones over five regions of Ukraine. An additional 28 drones were "locally lost." "The enemy's attack affected the Sumy and Cherkasy regions," stated Air Force officials.

Russian aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities have become almost a daily occurrence since the outset of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, a conflict that has persisted for nearly three years. Discover further context on the ongoing war here. Russian officials continue to assert that their military is solely targeting Ukrainian military facilities, claims that have been repeatedly disproven by independent sources, including journalists.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.