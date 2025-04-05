Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: a grim reminder of Moscow's reluctance for peace, says EU Saturday, April 5, 2025 9:51:05 AM

A Russian army missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, claiming the lives of at least 18 people, demonstrates the Kremlin's lack of readiness for peace, said EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas.

" Tragic and inhumane images coming out from Kryvyi Rih. Another reckless Russian attack struck a crowded residential area, reportedly killing at least 14, including 6 children. Russia continues to destroy Ukraine, no interest in peace," wrote the EU's high representative for foreign affairs in a post on X.

Similarly, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna echoed this sentiment. "Russia seeks war, not peace, and attacks on civilians, including children, prove this brutality," he posted on X.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys shared scenes of the victims in Kryvyi Rih, writing: "This is a ceasefire, Putin-style."

"The Kremlin butcher is at it again – killing innocent people. Peace? What peace? Russia’s policy is war," Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze expressed on X.

The attack on Kryvyi Rih drew condemnation from other EU countries as well.

"As all of Europe heads into the weekend, Ukrainians endure a different reality. A ballistic missile just hit a residential area in Kryvyi Rih," noted Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans. "This is yet another Russian assault, but such violence cannot become normalized. This is why we must speed up support for Ukraine."

"Launching a missile on a children's playground is not war; it is an atrocity. Our thoughts are with the survivors and those defending their homeland from Russian terror," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský wrote on X.

On Friday, April 4, the Russian military launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky. At least 18 people lost their lives, including nine children, and over 60 were injured. The previous day, rocket fire claimed four lives and left more than ten people wounded.

Kryvyi Rih will observe mourning days for the victims on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, April 7, 8, and 9.

