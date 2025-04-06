Russian missile strike on Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions result in casualties and destruction Sunday, April 6, 2025 9:34:10 AM

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv has claimed the life of one individual, according to Kyiv's Municipal Military Administration Representative, Yevhen Ievlev. He shared that this unfortunate update surfaced just 10 minutes prior during a statement on Sunday, April 6. Earlier reports cited only three injuries. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that the body of the deceased man was found in the city's Darnytskyi district.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that rescue operations are underway in Darnytskyi, Obolonskyi, and Solomianskyi districts. In Darnytskyi, a non-residential building caught fire, and another building was demolished. In Obolonskyi, a furniture workshop and an adjacent warehouse were engulfed in flames, and three floors of a five-story business center suffered partial damage. Meanwhile, in Solomianskyi, there were sporadic outbreaks of fire in open areas and the façade of a warehouse caught fire, all of which have been controlled and extinguished, detailed the State Emergency Service via a Telegram update.

Additionally, the Russian armed forces conducted air bomb strikes on Kupyansk, hitting a high-rise residential building, reported Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv's Regional State Administration. According to Syniehubov, an apartment on the ninth floor was hit causing a fire on the balconies from the second to the seventh floors and damaging four apartments. A 67-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman sustained injuries.

In Mykolaiv, three individuals were injured amidst Russian attacks targeting a residential area, resulting in damage to homes and vehicles, and sparking fires in two homes. One woman required hospitalization, while two others received onsite care, reported the State Emergency Service.

Sumy Regional Administration informed of a Russian targeting attack on civilian infrastructure, with eight Shahed drones damaging administrative and warehouse facilities besides vehicles and other equipment at an enterprise. Preliminary information indicates no human casualties.

The Air Force of Ukraine shared that throughout April 6’s night and early morning, Russian forces launched 23 missiles and 109 drones across Ukraine.

