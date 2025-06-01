Russian missile strike on Ukrainian training base claims lives and injures dozens Sunday, June 1, 2025 10:13:38 AM

On June 1, the Russian army launched a missile attack targeting a training site of the Ukrainian Ground Forces. According to the press release of the Ground Forces Command, the strike resulted in the deaths of 12 servicemen and left over 60 more injured.

Ukrainian officials emphasized that no formations or large gatherings of personnel were taking place at the facility and that most of the personnel had taken shelter following an air raid warning. An official investigation has been initiated.

Vitalii Saransev, an official representative of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, told Suspilne that, based on preliminary data, the attack was carried out using an Iskander ballistic missile.

To investigate the circumstances and causes of personnel losses, the Command of the Ground Forces of Ukraine has established a commission and appointed an official investigation. The Command and personnel of the operational command "East" will also fully assist law enforcement agencies in their work.

Should it be established that the death and injury of servicemen were due to actions or omissions by officials, those responsible will face strict accountability. In parallel, additional safety measures are underway to protect the lives and health of military personnel amid the missile and air strikes targeting rear areas by the aggressor.

As of 12:50 PM Kyv time, there are reports of 12 dead and more than 60 injured.

The exact location of the targeted training center remains officially undisclosed. However, Suspilne reports, based on the testimony if one of soldier's mother, that the impacted area is near a training ground in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which was previously attacked on March 1.

"His friend there called him and said they were hit, but nothing more. They are not being released, and there’s no information," she said.

Earlier, on May 20, Russian forces attacked a Ukrainian training camp near Shostka in the Sumy region with an "Iskander" missile.

