Russian National Guard special unit vanishes near Grayvoron amid intense fighting in Belgorod region Wednesday, March 20, 2024

A special unit of Russia's National Guard, the Rosgvardia, has mysteriously disappeared near the city of Grayvoron in the Belgorod region, where fierce fighting has been taking place, reports the Russian war channel Kremlyovskaya Tabakerka (the Kremlin tobacco box), citing its sources.

The outlet noted that Moscow releases very little information about the fighting in the Belgorod region, as it negatively impacts the narrative around the re-election of Russian president Vladimir Putin, despite the region witnessing extremely heavy fighting.

"Some information, however, does get through, and it is not always positive. On Monday (March 18th), near the town of Grayvoron in the Belgorod region, communication suddenly stopped with a group of Rosgvardia special forces. The group consisted of five military servicemen who had advanced towards the front lines on a vehicle," the channel reported.

The channel detailed that the vehicle was later found destroyed near Grayvoron, with no trace of the soldiers.

"Sources within the Russian General Staff have insinuated that there could have been a betrayal, with the servicemen potentially switching sides," added the Russian outlet.

There is no confirmation of this information at the time.

The fighting in the border regions of the Belgorod and Kursk areas in Russia started on the night of March 12th. The Russian Volunteer Corps,' Freedom of Russia Legion,' Siberian Battalion, fighting on the side of Ukraine, breached the border and entered Russian territory. They have taken control of several settlements along the border.

The Kremlin has continuously claimed that an attempted breakthrough had been repelled, a statement contradicted by numerous videos of fighting in the Russian border regions.

