Russian nationals feared dead as plane shot down in Sudan's Darfur region Monday, October 21, 2024 2:00:00 PM

The Russian Embassy in Sudan has announced that a planes was downed in the Darfur Region, which reportedly had Russians on board. According to statements circulated by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) via their social media platforms, a cargo aircraft was shot down in western Sudan. The insurgent group claims that Russian nationals were among the crew members.

The embassy is actively liaising with Sudanese authorities as it strives to ascertain the facts surrounding this incident. Complicating the efforts is the crash site's location in the conflict-ridden area of Darfur, the diplomatic mission stated.

Reports from the Russian news outlet Mash indicate that the responsibility for the incident has been claimed by rebels from the previously government-aligned paramilitary group known as the RSF.

Among the deceased is Viktor Granov, identified as the chief engineer for Airline Transport Incorporation FZC. Preliminary information suggests that he was accompanied by several colleagues.

Sudanwarmonitor reports that the Il-76 aircraft went down in the Malha area of North Darfur. One released video shows a document displaying Viktor Granov’s photograph and full name, confirming the details shared by Mash. Sources from Sudanwarmonitor further suggest that the aircraft might have been carrying weapons for the RSF themselves but was mistakenly shot down.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.