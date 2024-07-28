Russian Navy celebrates Fleet Day with absence of ships Ukraine claimed were destroyed Sunday, July 28, 2024 6:32:00 PM

In Russia on Sunday, naval warships took center stage in a maritime parade to celebrate the Navy Day, though none of the vessels Ukraine claimed to have destroyed or damaged participated, reports the Russian service of BBC.

During the broadcast of the Main Naval Parade, only two ships from the Russian Black Sea Fleet were showcased: the corvette "Mercury," stationed at the Russian military base in Tartus, Syria since 2024, and the frigate "Admiral Grigorovich."

As noted by BBC, this year's broadcast uniquely combined parades from Saint Petersburg, Baltiysk, Vladivostok, Severomorsk, Kaspiysk, and the Russian base in Tartus, Syria. The event in Kronstadt, a traditional part of the Saint Petersburg parade, was canceled.

Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the parade in Saint Petersburg.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet was mentioned twice during commanders' reports to the Navy’s commander-in-chief. However, none of the ships allegedly damaged or destroyed by Ukrainian forces in the Black Sea over the past year, including reinforcements from other fleets, were demonstrated.

