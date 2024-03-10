Russian Navy Chief Nikolay Yevmenov reportedly dismissed, Alexander Moiseev steps in as acting commander Sunday, March 10, 2024 7:48:56 PM

Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, has been dismissed from his post, according to reports on Sunday, March 10, by Russian publications Fontanka and Izvestia, which cited their own informed sources.

These media agencies report that Alexander Moiseev, the commander of the Northern Fleet, has been appointed as acting head of the Navy.

The Russian Ministry of Defence has not officially announced any changes in personnel.

Former commander of the Black Sea Fleet, retired Admiral Vladimir Komoyedov confirmed the information about the replacement of Yevmenov by Moiseev to the Ura.ru news agency. "Yes, this information is reliable. I am aware of it. I think it will be announced later," he said during a conversation with a journalist from the agency, noting that he received this information from twenty sources.

Nikolay Yevmenov has been at the helm of the Russian Navy forces since May 2019.

