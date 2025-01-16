Russian offensive falters: challenges in the battle for Pokrovsk Thursday, January 16, 2025 1:50:01 PM

Russia's long-anticipated military push around Pokrovsk appears to be losing momentum as, according to military analyst Konstantin Mashovets, the Russian command lacks the manpower to swiftly create new divisions on the fly.

In both the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivske directions, the attack groups are inching forward with significant losses among their frontline assault units. Their apparent strategy to encircle the city of Pokrovsk from the south and southwest and force Ukrainian forces to retreat from the "Kurakhove protrusion" is not going as planned.

Mashovets speculates that while the objectives might eventually be met, the timeline and next moves—specifically concerning the anticipated assault on Ukrainian defenses in Pokrovsk—are still up for debate.

Before proceeding, Russian forces may need to reallocate resources to the Pokrovsk front (potentially borrowing units from the Novopavlivske direction); rearrange forces already stationed along the frontline, namely the 2nd and 41st Armies; bolster these forces with personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

However, these maneuvers will take time, during which Russia may need to scale back its military activities in the region. Despite the urgency, Russia's command has yet to acquire the ability to effortlessly expand its military divisions or deploy new forces without addressing the critical logistics of military deployment.

