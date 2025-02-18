Russian offensive fizzles near Pokrovsk as Ukrainian defense holds firm Tuesday, February 18, 2025 3:30:12 PM

Despite a year of preparations and redeployment of fresh troops, Russian efforts to isolate Pokrovsk have fallen short. The Russian troops failed to establish reliable flanks for encirclement, while Ukrainian defenses inflicted catastrophic losses. Military expert Alexander Kovalenko reports on the situation. Moscow's initial strategy to encircle Pokrovsk hinged on two critical goals: severing the Kurakhove salient and forming a resilient line of contact with sturdy flanks, yet neither objective was achieved.

With just over 100,000 Russian troops concentrated on the Pokrovsk-Kurakhove front, far off the minimum 150,000 needed for successful encirclement. Even if all their forces moved to this area, it will not be enough for successful encirclement of the city.

By mid-February 2025, Russia finds itself in dire straits. Flanks around Pokrovsk remain unformed, the city remains open, and the Kurakhove salient is unsliced.

Russian units are exhausted, suffering severe casualties. The 55th Separate Motorized Brigade of the Russian 41st Combined Arms Army lost combat readiness and was withdrawn for recovery, replaced by the 15th Separate Motorized Brigade of the 2nd Combined Arms Army, initially intended for city combat in Pokrovsk. Yet, this maneuver didn't yield success either.

Meanwhile, in the Kurakhove area, the 90th Tank Division continues pointless assaults on forest areas, losing two to three companies per tranche of land.

Realizing that Pokrovsk cannot be captured, Russian command shifted some forces northward toward Kostyantynivka. Notably, the 8th Combined Arms Army (20th and 150th Motor Rifle Divisions) moved west of the city, hoping to create a new threat.

Yet even this realignment offers scant prospects for a swift victory. From the Toretsk agglomeration, Russian forces face a 12-kilometer stretch and more than 22 kilometers from Keramik to their target. A breakthrough here appears improbable, rendering the relocation another drained resource without strategic gain.

Russian leadership struggles to detect vulnerabilities within the Ukrainian defense. Ukrainian forces hold their stronghold, eliminating hundreds of Russians daily. The Pokrovsk encirclement endeavor has collapsed, while newly targeted attack directions exacerbate Russian woes.

