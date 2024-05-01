Russian offensive intensifies near Kupyansk Wednesday, May 1, 2024 11:40:40 AM

Russian forces continue their offensive attempts on the Kupyansk front, according to Andrey Besedin, head of the local military administration, who spoke on Espreso.TV. Besedin reported that the adversary is now assaulting positions near Kupyansk, with overall conditions becoming difficult due to increased activity by Russian troops. However, the fighting persists.

"At present, the Russians are attempting to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to find a weak spot and advance to the lines designated by their command. Mostly, the enemy fails to achieve their goals. They are losing personnel and equipment. Their only skill seems to be destruction—destroying civilian and critical infrastructure and terrorizing the civilian population," Besedin stated.

Despite the challenges mentioned, life in the Kupyansk region goes on, Besedin continued. The city sustains itself even though it is just 7 kilometers from the frontline. Thus, surrender is not an option.

"The critical infrastructure is operational, including power, gas, water supply, internet, and mobile communications. Social infrastructure services are also available. If we talk about Kupyansk, there is transport communication with the regional center, and people are provided with humanitarian aid," Besedin summarized.

As of April 30, the situation at the Kupyansk direction had remained stable for several weeks. However, Nadiya Zamryha, the press secretary of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade, now reports constant enemy movement along this frontline.

