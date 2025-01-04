Russian officer linked to Ukrainian civilian deaths in critical condition after explosion in Russia Saturday, January 4, 2025 1:51:00 PM

A Russian military officer, involved in the killing of civilians in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, is now in critical condition following an explosion, reported the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The explosion occurred on January 3 in the settlement of Shuya, Ivanovo region, Russia. Captain Konstantin Nagaiko, the battery commander of the rocket division of the 112th tank brigade of the 1st tank army of the Western Military District of the Russian Armed Forces (military unit 03333), was at the epicenter.

"He was on duty at his military unit and is now near death. Nagaiko has multiple shrapnel wounds affecting nearly all his organs, including the brain—necessitating a craniotomy," the report reads.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Captain Nagaiko, born in 1995, graduated from Saint Petersburg State University of Aerospace Instrumentation and the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy.

"He was directly involved in the full-scale war against Ukraine and linked to Iskander ballistic missile strikes on civilian and military targets in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Notably, Nagaiko's unit committed a war crime in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, on October 5, 2023, by launching a missile strike at a café during a memorial service, killing 59 Ukrainian civilians, including an eight-year-old boy," the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate reported.

It is noted that among Nagaiko’s fellow soldiers, there are disheartening rumors that the 29-year-old Russian perpetrator has slim chances of survival. His condition is deemed critical.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.