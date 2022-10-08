Russian officials complain about ‘war without rules’ after explosion on Crimean Bridge Saturday, October 8, 2022 1:00:16 PM

Vladimir Putin's administration has promptly sent out a "manual" to the Russian media and state news agencies on how to cover the situation with the Crimean bridge which shows that the Kremlin is trying to avoid panic among Russians. But the Russian parliament, the State Duma, seems to have other plans. A deputy from the pro-presidential United Russia party, Oleg Morozov, called the incident a declaration of "war without rules."

"The terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, announced long ago, is no longer just a challenge, it is a declaration of war without rules," Morozov said hysterically.

A fire broke out on the Crimean bridge on the morning of October 8. According to the Anti-Terrorist Committee of the Russian Federation, a truck carrying explosives was allegedly blown up on the bridge causing seven fuel tanks of the railway train to catch fire. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to establish a commission due to destruction of the bridge.

The media later reported that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was behind the explosions. The SBU did not confirm or deny it.

