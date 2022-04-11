Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza arrested in Moscow
Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza was detained while leaving his house in Moscow, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.
The charges against Kara-Murza unknown.
The politician’s lawyer stated, “I myself learned about his detention less than 10 minutes ago. I will go to him, I cannot say anything.”
Kara-Murza is an opposition figure to is a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has twice suffered sudden, severe illnesses that he believes were due to being poisoned by Russian security services.
Recently on MSNBC, Kara-Murza stated, “A false reality has been created by the Putin regime here in Russia.” He went on to explain that there was a “total blackout” of information in Russia about the invasion of Ukraine.
Despite knowing of the dangers of his criticism, Kara-Murza noted, “this is where I have to be.”
A protégé of slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, Kara-Murza serves as vice-charmain of Open Russia, an NGO founded by former oligarch and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
Fluent in English, he is a frequent guest on American and British news shows.