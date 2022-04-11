Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza arrested in Moscow Monday, April 11, 2022 1:59:47 PM

Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza was detained while leaving his house in Moscow, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.

The charges against Kara-Murza unknown.

The politician’s lawyer stated, “I myself learned about his detention less than 10 minutes ago. I will go to him, I cannot say anything.”

Kara-Murza is an opposition figure to is a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has twice suffered sudden, severe illnesses that he believes were due to being poisoned by Russian security services.

Recently on MSNBC, Kara-Murza stated, “A false reality has been created by the Putin regime here in Russia.” He went on to explain that there was a “total blackout” of information in Russia about the invasion of Ukraine.

Despite knowing of the dangers of his criticism, Kara-Murza noted, “this is where I have to be.”

A protégé of slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, Kara-Murza serves as vice-charmain of Open Russia, an NGO founded by former oligarch and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Fluent in English, he is a frequent guest on American and British news shows.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.