Russian pilot linked to Dnipro airstrike found dead near Bryansk Monday, October 21, 2024 10:30:00 AM

The body of Russian pilot Dmitry Golenkov, linked to the strike on a residential building in Dnipro in early 2023, has been found in the village of Suponyevo near Bryansk. According to Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, he was beaten to death with a hammer.

Golenkov's body was discovered with multiple head injuries, believed to have been caused by a hammer, as stated in the report.

Ukrainian intelligence identifies Golenkov as a pilot of the 52nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces. The Directorate reports that he served as the chief of staff of the Russian aviation squadron.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Golenkov is responsible for the missile strike on a residential building in Dnipro on January 14, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of 46 civilians, including six children. He is also accused of involvement in the attack on the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, on June 27, 2022, where 22 people lost their lives. The Russian authorities have not reported Golenkov's death.

