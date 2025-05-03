Russian propagandists lament Ukrainian military gains, warn of a bloody stalemate Saturday, May 3, 2025 3:00:00 PM

In a striking admission, Russian propagandists are voicing concerns over the state of their military forces, acknowledging vulnerability amid ongoing conflict with Ukraine. After the recent downing of a Russian Su-30 fighter jet by a missile launched from a Ukrainian marine drone, notable commentators like war correspondent Alexander Sladkov have expressed indignation at their country's performance, lamenting that their forces are "being swatted like flies".

"I feel sorry for us. We're getting hit. I've reached a point of pity," wrote Sladkov, reflecting on the situation. "There was a period of denial, anger, and more. But now I've come to terms with it. We're being swatted like flies." This sentiment arises as Ukraine's drone strikes force the entire Russian military apparatus into disarray, compelling the Russian navy to seek safety in unknown territories.

Concluding his pointed remarks, Sladkov urged the Kremlin to either de-escalate the war or consider "transitioning to a freeze, truces, or something else." According to him, Russia's military, operating on par with Ukraine, risks depleting its combat-ready forces. His statements also inadvertently highlight significant personnel shortages faced by the Russian forces due to substantial battlefield casualties.

