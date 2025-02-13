Russian regions hit with massive drone attack Thursday, February 13, 2025 9:46:00 AM

In the Russian city of Lipetsk, a woman sustained injuries following a drone incident, according to Lipetsk regional governor Igor Artamonov.

As reported on Thursday, February 13, via his Telegram channel, debris from the unmanned aerial vehicle left the employee of the Lipetsk Aeration Station, a key water treatment facility in southern Lipetsk, with shrapnel wounds. She has since been hospitalized.

Significantly, the station is located near the Novolipetsk Steel Plant, highlighted as one of Russia's largest [steel manufacturing sites, which faced drone strikes reportedly carried out by Ukrainian Forces roughly a year ago.

Governor Artamonov also previously alerted residents to potential drone threats in the towns of Yelets and Gryazi, and coinciding blackouts in specific areas of Lipetsk city were recorded.

These power outages were swiftly resolved. Meanwhile, falling drone fragments affected two private residences, though no further injuries were reported.

Concurrently, Russia's Ministry of Defense announced on its Telegram channel the overnight interception of no fewer than 83 Ukrainian drones across various regions.

Breakdown figures include 37 in Bryansk, 12 in each of the Kursk region and Lipetsk, nine in Tver, and smaller numbers in the Belgorod region, Kaluga, Smolensk, Voronezh, with one in Rostov.

In his Telegram update, Bryansk's Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed no casualties or infrastructural damages, while officials from the Kursk and Tver regions have yet to report any losses.

