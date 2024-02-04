Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group tries to break through the Ukrainian border in Sumy region Sunday, February 4, 2024 2:15:00 PM

On Saturday, February 3, a Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group attempted to cross the Ukrainian border in the Sumy region, reported the Commander of the Ukrainian Joint Group of Forces, Lieutenant General Serhiy Naiev, on his Telegram channel.

"In the direction of Sumy, members of the Territorial Defence Forces, who are defending the Northern operational zone, thwarted yet another attempt by an enemy reconnaissance and sabotage group to cross Ukraine's state border," stated Serhiy Naiev.

On January 3, at 18:20, Ukrainian serviceman noticed an armed group of ten people approaching the Hlukhiv community. The Ukrainians engaged in a firefight and called for counter-sabotage reserves from within their battalion. Within minutes, Ukrainian mortar units joined the battle, heavily bombarding the location of the Russian armed forces.

According to Naiev, after suffering losses, the Russians split into two groups. One group, under the cover of their artillery, carried out the evacuation of the bodies of the dead and wounded, while the other tried to flank the Ukrainian unit from the side. At that time, a Ukrainian counter-sabotage group arrived at the scene of the battle.

"The victorious fight lasted for one and a half hours. Thanks to the skillful actions of the defenders of the Northern direction, the enemy was pushed back well beyond the Ukrainian border. A deep bow to every Ukrainian warrior standing in defence of our independence and doing everything possible to bring our glorious victory closer," added Serhiy Naiev.

On February 1, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, reported that the highest activity of Russian reconnaissance and sabotage groups was observed in the border areas of the Sumy region. Additionally, increased Russian activity was recorded in the Kharkiv region.

On January 30, Andriy Demchenko informed that in the Chernihiv region, there had been fewer border breaches by the enemy compared to earlier in the previous year, when this direction was the most active.

