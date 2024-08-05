Russian sabotage units increasingly active near Toretsk amid escalating attacks Monday, August 5, 2024 6:59:00 PM

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRGs) have been spotted around the outskirts of Toretsk in the Donetsk region twice in the past three days, according to Ukrainian military sources.

These incidents stem from skirmishes around the partially-occupied village of Zalizne, near Toretsk, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing an informed military source familiar with the situation in the area.

The same source revealed that clashes occurred twice over the past three days with these DRGs, successfully repelling the intruders on at least one occasion. The intensity of the assaults has increased significantly, with 48 attacks recorded the week before last and 58 last week. The Russians maintain a relentless pace in both assaults and bombardments, including using aerial bombs. There has also been a rise in the number of FPV drones deployed.

Media outlets point out the rapid advancement of Russian forces towards Toretsk.

"In a month and a half since the onset of the offensive, they have managed to advance nearly four kilometers into Ukrainian positions," the report says.

Previously, on July 29, Russian forces shelled Toretsk, resulting in three deaths and three injuries.

However, according to the Ukrainian Center for Counteracting Disinformation (CCD), Russian troops have not entered the city itself.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.