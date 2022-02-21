Russian Security Council asks Putin to give the West ‘one last chance’ before recognizing Donbas republics Monday, February 21, 2022 1:30:48 PM

Russian politicians have called on President Vladimir Putin to "give the West one last chance" to force Kyiv to comply with the Minsk agreements.

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev urged Putin to tell his American counterpart Joe Biden that if the necessary measures are not taken, the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics will follow.

"We need that you [Putin] tell Biden: "If the massacre does not stop in 2-3 days, then the only solution is the recognition of the republics," Patrushev said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

In turn, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, said that Western countries should be given one "last chance."

"In the current situation, we are obliged to do so ... I would agree with the proposal of Nikolai Platonovich [Patrushev] that our Western colleagues should be given the last chance in order to force Kyiv to restore peace and fulfill the Minsk agreements as soon as possible," Naryshkin urged.

Before the meeting of the Russian Security Council, the leaders of the LPR and DPR asked Putin to recognize the pseudo-republics.

At the beginning of the meeting, Putin said that this issue needs to be resolved today.

