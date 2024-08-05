Russian Security Council Head Sergey Shoygu visits Iran for high-level security and economic talks Monday, August 5, 2024 6:01:03 PM

Former Russian Defense Minister, now Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergey Shoygu, has arrived in Iran, according to Russian news agency TASS.

In Tehran, Shoygu is set to hold talks with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, and Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces. The Russian official will also meet the newly elected Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian.

“The discussions will cover a wide range of bilateral cooperation areas, aiming to strengthen them, spanning from security to trade and economic projects, along with various aspects of global and regional security,” TASS reported, citing the press service of the Russian Security Council.

Previously, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov mentioned that Russian president Vladimir Putin is also preparing for a meeting with Pezeshkian, scheduled for October.

Recent reports have indicated the arrival of several Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft in Tehran over the past few days. Among the cargo, Russia delivered its most powerful electronic warfare system, the “Murmansk-BN,” which has been deployed at strategically important Iranian sites. Additionally, Russia has provided Iran with Iskander operational-tactical missile systems.

