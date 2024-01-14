Russian senator Rogozin alarmed by Ukrainian drone strikes on front lines Sunday, January 14, 2024 12:00:00 PM

Dmitry Rogozin, one of the most hawkish members of Putin's regime and a senator, has complained that Ukraine’s Armed Forces are terrorizing the Russian army with strike drones.

"Across the entire Zaporizhzhia front, there's a carousel of enemy drones. I believe it's the same on other fronts. An endless number of enemy drones. Enter a front-line village, and it's like stumbling into a hornet’s nest: a constant buzzing," Rogozin said.

He claims that the Ukrainian drones often operate in pairs: one strikes a target while the other waits for the responders to attack again.

According to Rogozin, almost every platoon of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has specialized units for UAV operations.

Rogozin also reported that on January 13, the Ukrainian Forces allegedly launched a mass attack with 25 drones against a Russian army position, sacrificing 14 UAVs to destroy a single infantry fighting vehicle (IFV).

The Russian senator claims that the Russian forces are only able to move along the front line during bad weather, as the drones do not fly in those conditions.

"If the target's value justifies the loss of a couple dozen FPV drones to them, they'll spare none. And they have them in abundance. Rotating positions becomes a difficult task, to put it mildly. We take advantage of inclement weather, but with the cold weather coming, it's rare here. The treacherous sun shines relentlessly," writes Rogozin.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly increased the use of FPV drones to compensate for a shortage of munitions. UAVs allow for the effective destruction of enemy forces and equipment, as well as Russian army positions, without endangering the lives of their own soldiers.

