Russian Shahed drones target multiple Ukrainian regions in overnight attack Wednesday, May 14, 2025 9:37:34 AM

In a nighttime assault on May 14, the Russian military launched Shahed drones against Ukraine, triggering air raid alerts in several regions, which led to numerous explosions. The first drones entered the airspace over Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions around 10:30 p.m., according to the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

A series of explosions rocked Kropyvnytskyi that night, with the first blast occurring at 4:19 a.m., followed by 15 more over the next 10 minutes.

Approaching midnight, Russian kamikaze drones were reported near the eastern part of Kyiv Oblast from a southern/southwest direction and coursed from Sumy towards Poltava and Kharkiv regions. By morning, the attack vector shifted westward: UAVs were spotted in Zhytomyr and Kirovohrad, as well as northern Ternopil and western Khmelnytskyi regions, with constant course changes. Monitoring channels indicated that as of 1:31 a.m., around 50 Russian drones were in Ukrainian skies.

Air defense systems were active in the Zaporizhzhia region, with the drone assault commencing around 2:00 a.m.

It was a tense morning in the Rivne region as air defense neutralized four aerial targets of the Russian Federation, local military officials reported.

Two individuals sustained injuries, and there was minor damage to civilian infrastructure, with emergency services responding at impacted sites. Previously, on the morning of May 12, the Russian army targeted an energy workers' service vehicle near a facility in the Sumy area, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

